Bobby Donald Boutwell, Jr., 55 of Dameron, MD passed away suddenly on May 14, 2020 on his property.

Bobby was born on November 6, 1964 in Cheverly, MD to the late Bobbie Donell Boutwell and Diane Cecil.

On March 21, 1997, Bobby married the love of his life, Christine Mae Atwell in Brandywine, MD. Together they celebrated over 23 wonderful years of marriage. He moved to St. Mary’s County over 17 years ago to raise his one and only boy. He was the owner and lead mechanic of Redline Service and Supply, with small engines being his specialty. He was a family man and enjoyed spending his time with Daniel and Crissy. He always cheered his boy on, whether his boy was playing lacrosse or football. Bobby was an avid camper and went many places with his family including, Delaware, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Although he was a grill master, Bobby avoided cooking unless he was camping, in which case, he was more than happy to cook. His dish of choice was silver dollar deer steaks. Bobby was also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast, as well as enjoying hunting with his boy. He was a member of the Sober Tramps Motorcycle Club for 25 years, and was also active in Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous. Bobby was especially particular about his front yard, and he kept it in pristine condition.

In addition to his beloved wife, Crissy, Bobby is also survived by his son, Daniel Ray Boutwell of Dameron, MD; his sister, Debra Robinson-Phipps (Fred) of Bowie, MD; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the JP Home, Inc., P.O. Box 584, La Plata, MD 20646.

