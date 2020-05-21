Anthony Steven DiMichele Sr. (Tony)

Anthony Steven DiMichele Sr. (Big T, Coach Tony, Tony) passed away on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 unexpectedly at his home in Hughesville, MD after a long fought battle with heart disease.

He was born on August 25, 1957 in Washington, DC to Albert Christopher DiMichele and Diane Patricia (Tayman) DiMichele.

As a native to Clinton, MD, Tony graduated from Surratsville High School in 1976. Tony was a legend on the football field. He was the starting center on Varsity, owning the number 50, all four years. Tony met the love of his life, Darlene in 1976, together they fell deeply in love and married on May 26, 1979. They were just shy of celebrating forty-one (41) years of marital bliss. Their love produced three (3) strong, kind and handsome sons completing their family.

They started their family in St. Charles, MD where Tony Jr. was born in 1980, Jason was born in 1982 and Nicholas was born in 1984. Throughout their childhood, the boys always knew their father to be on the field as a player and coach. He spent countless hours on the field. Tony would go on to be one of the most formative football coaches and mentors in Charles County. In 1985, Tony and his father built his family’s lifelong home in Hughesville, MD, where they reside to this day. It was in this home that Tony’s legacy continued as he watched his sons start families of their own adding eight (8) beautiful grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He loved watching them run around and enjoy the camaraderie only team sports can teach.

A humble man, family meant everything to Tony and he worked hard to give them the best life. Over the last forty-three (43) years he was a dedicated Electrician with Heller Electric Co. and the Local IBEW 26. He was proud of his strong work ethic and passed these traits onto his sons and grandchildren. He spent many afternoons in his favorite chair with a sporting event or game on the big screen. If you truly wanted his attention, mention a Corvette. He loved the car and could spend hours talking and tinkering with one. He loved to travel and explore new places, with Darlene by his side he was happy to seek out new adventures.

They say the true legacy of man is through the eyes of his family. Whether you knew him as Big T, Coach Tony, Dad or Pop Pop you know his love for you and may you cherish every memory of this wonderful man. He lived his life to bring happiness and fun to those he loved. He was a great son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed for many generations.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory and legacy his wife, Darlene E DiMichele, sons, Anthony Steven DiMichele Jr., Jason Patrick DiMichele (Shannon) and Nicholas Robert DiMichele (Carla), eight (8) grandchildren, Julia Cialene DiMichele, Alex Anthony DiMichele, Tyler James DiMichele, Jullien Patrick DiMichele, Avery Paige DiMichele, Brynlee Marie DiMichele, Lincoln Anthony DiMichele and Logan Todd DiMichele, his mother, Diane Patricia DiMichele, his brother, John Patrick DiMichele (Donna), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Christopher DiMichele.

At this time, the family will receive friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for Big T’s Life Celebration. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Coach T’s name to support local youth sports in Charles County, MD. https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/w1k49e/donate/

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.