John Thomas Barolet, 67 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 14, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on June 17, 1952, in Leonardtown, MD, to the late John A. Barolet and Margaret (Barron) Barolet.

John grew up in St. Mary’s County where he attended St. Mary’s Ryken High School and St. Mary’s College. In 1978 he moved to Lovettsville, VA, and started a career in sales which lasted over thirty years. In 1994 he moved to Frederick, MD, where he resided until 2016. He had a green thumb and could always be found working in his yard. Later in life he turned his passion into a career in lawn care. John was an avid and skilled golfer, known by the nickname “Sunday” by some of his close friends for being on the golf course every weekend. He was also a big sports fan who enjoyed cheering on the Baltimore Orioles, the San Diego Chargers and the Maryland Terrapins. He loved spending time with his friends and family and will be truly missed.

He is survived by his children, Michael Paul Barolet, of Brooklyn, NY, Paul Anthony Barolet of McLean, VA; siblings, Grace, Frank “Butch”, Jane, Margaret, and Ed; as well as other close family, Maureen Barolet and Gisella Konst. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step- son, Matthew Hoeltie; and siblings, Katherine and Rosemary.

