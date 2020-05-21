Mary Genevieve Bailey, 89, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 16, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side.

She was born on September 17, 1930 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Lawrence H. McKim and Mary E. O’Brien.

Mary travelled the world as a civilian nurse with the Army. On May 26, 1960, she married her beloved husband, Glenn Elbert Bailey at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington D.C. Together they celebrated over 45 wonderful years before his passing in January 2006. They moved to Germany and then back to Burtonsville, MD. They moved to St. Mary’s County in 1975. She was employed as the head nurse of for pediatrics at St. Mary’s Hospital until her retirement in 1989. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching NASCAR, cooking and travelling. She was very active in the Women’s Republican Club of St. Mary’s County. She was awarded the Republican Woman of the Year in 1999. She was a long time member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD.

Mary is survived by her son, Glenn E. Bailey, Jr. and his wife and caregiver, Robin Thomas-Bailey, and her daughter, Sandra Redden and her husband, Sam Redden; her grandchildren, Ryan Redden (Brittney) and Dana Redden (Jeremy); and a great-grandson, Roman Redden. In addition to her parents and husband, Glenn Bailey, Sr. she was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry McKim.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

