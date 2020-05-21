Mary Louise Faunce, 91, formerly of Leonardtown, Maryland died at Asbury Solomons, in Solomons, MD.

Louise was born on January 15, 1929 in Middletown, Virginia. She married the love of her life, Charles R. Faunce, in November 1959. They spent 49 wonderful years together, until his death in March 2009.

Private memorial service and burial for Mrs. Faunce will take place at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Asbury Solomons Benevolent Care Fund, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.