Harold Nathaniel Owens, “Shorty”,83, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 12, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on June 9, 1936 and was the loving son of the late Mary Lillian Pillsbury Owens and George William Owens.

Shorty was the loving husband of Bernice Owens of Mechanicsville, MD whom he married in Lexington Park, MD. He is also survived by his children Nick Boszko (Linda) of Wesley Chapel, FL, Dave Boszko (Karen) and Vikki Owens both of Mechanicsville, MD, 4 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Siblings Alberta Ridgell of Great Mills, MD, Catherine Pilkerton of Leonardtown, MD, Joseph Owens of Mechanicsville, MD, and Janice Ivancik of Lexington Park, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings George Owens, Mary Lillian Goddard, Ralph Owens, James Owens, Josephine Quade, Bernard Owens, and Robert Owens.

Shorty graduated from Great Mills High School in 1955. He served in the United States Army from January 18, 1962 to January 17, 1964 and was a Medic stationed at Fort Hood, TX. While serving in the Army he earned the Expert (Rifle) and Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14) Medal. Shorty was a Superintendent for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1992.

He was a member of the Elk Lodge 2092 in California, MD and Bucksnorts #428. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing, gardening, and grilling.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Nursing Center 21585 Peabody Street Leonardtown, MD 20650.

All Funeral Services will be private at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.