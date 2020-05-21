James Carroll Farrell of Chaptico, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, May 12 surrounded by his family.

Jamie was born Sunday, March 16 in Oakley, Maryland and was a lifetime resident of St. Mary’s County. He is preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Thomas Farrell and Blanche Elizabeth (Graves) Farrell, his mother Mary Elizabeth Farrell, and siblings Agnes Genevieve Thompson, Rose Beatrice Bailey, Susan Kathleen Abell, Benjamin Thomas Farrell Jr., Richard Milford Farrell, and James Allen Farrell.

Jamie is survived by his children Timothy Lee Farrell (Wendy) and Cynthia Lynn Farrell Reynolds (Jeff), grandchildren Lindsey Ann Farrell and Travis Lee Farrell, and siblings Glenn Gass (Margie), Debbie Rinaldi (Tony), Jo May (Bob), Steve Gass (Tori), and David Gass.

Jamie attended Holy Angels Sacred Heart School and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1965, the last graduating class. After graduation, he worked at Mattingly’s IGA in Leonardtown, Maryland and then served in the US Army in Okinawa. On Saturday, April 25, 1970, he married Margaret Ann Farr at Holy Angels Church in Avenue, Maryland. Jamie, known as Holmes, worked for the Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco) as a Training Supervisor until his retirement; he thought of his work buddies like family. After retirement, he started JC Sealcoating with his cousin Clyde Farrell.

Jamie enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and pets. He loved being on his boat crabbing, oystering, and fishing; he hosted many crab feasts and oyster scalds. He enjoyed playing cards with his buddies, winning big at the slots, and playing Candy Crush. He especially enjoyed taking short fun trips with his grandchildren. He spent a lot of time planting his garden, finding yard sale treasures, and collecting beer signs. You could often find him in his pole barn and garage creating one of a kind items. Jamie was an active member of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Chaptico, Maryland for almost 50 years.

Jamie was a character and everyone has a favorite story to tell about him. He will be missed by all who know him, especially the love of his life, Margaret Ann. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

All Funeral Services will be private at this time.

Pallbearers are Francis Abell, Roger Bailey, Butch Bowling, Clyde Farrell, Kevin Farrell, and Glenn Gass. Honorary Pallbearers are Glenn Bailey, Jimmy Downs, Steve Gass, Elmer Lacey, Jimmy Stanley, and Donnie Williams.

In lieu of flowers, you may submit a mass intention offering for Jamie or make a donation to support various church projects. Make your check payable to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church and be sure to record either Jamie Farrell/mass intention ($10) or Jamie Farrell/church projects (any amount) on the check. Mail your check to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, PO Box 97, Chaptico, MD 20621. Please include your name and mailing address.