Marshall Sheridan Fenwick, 70, of Lexington Park, MD went home on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 25, 1949 in Park Hall, MD. He was the son of the late Louis Marshall Fenwick and the late Queenie Jeanette Fenwick. He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. Marshall graduated from Great Mills High School in 1967, he worked for the Metropolitan Commission as a superintendent, retiring after 30 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, and rebuilding classic muscle cars, his most recent was a 1968 Chevelle SS. Marshall enjoyed fishing, and hunting.

Marshall is survived by his wife of 51 years Mrs. Angela A. Fenwick of Lexington Park, MD whom he married on December 2, 1967 in St. Inigoes, MD. Also survived by his oldest son Anthony W. Fenwick of Silver Spring, MD, daughter Mrs. Karen E. Blaylock (Didier) of Wilmington, NC and Michael Fenwick of Cecil County. He has been blessed with two grandchildren; Kaitlynn Kennedy (Gene), and Kristen Blaylock, four great grandchildren Kash, Nova, Elias, and Kora (Kaitlynn).

Marshall had 8 brothers and sisters Alan Fenwick of Suitland, MD, Ellen Rothwell, Gene Fenwick, Gail Ozuzu, Patrick Fenwick all of Lexington Park, MD, Kathy Halcomb of Park Hall, MD, Deloris Carter of Park Hall, MD. Marshall was preceded in death by his sister April Dixon.

Due to COVID-19 all Funeral Services will be private at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be conducted by Pastor Michael Chall.