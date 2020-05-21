MetCom Announces Water Main Break in Town Creek Area, Repairs to Take Approximately 5 Hours

May 21, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission is reporting a public water main break located in the Town Creek area in the vicinity of Ford Drive and Gunston Drive. The water main will require emergency repairs and may result in a temporary interruption of water supply on May 21, 2020.

We expect the repairs to take approximately 5 hours to complete. We request that customers refrain from using water until service is restored.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at (301) 373-5305.

