Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information About Missing 63-Years-Old Man

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Daniel Alan Willie.

Daniel is 63-years-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approx. 200 lbs with grayish/brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on April 28, 2020, around 7:00 p.m., when he was released from George Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C. Family and friends have not seen or heard from him since.

Daniel is known to have several health issues, including diabetes and a seizure disorder. Prescriptions for these conditions were left at his residence. A ping of his cell phone revealed no recent activity.

Anyone with information about Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Rector at (410) 474-2022 or William.Rector@calvertcountymd.gov. Please reference Case# 20-25835.

