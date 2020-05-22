State Police Issue Hundreds of Citations on Capital Beltway During Enforcement Initiative

During a focused traffic safety enforcement initiative on May 21, 2020, around the Capital Beltway, troopers issued almost 400 traffic citations and warnings for a variety of offenses, including speeds that reached 110 mph.

Throughout the afternoon, troopers from the Forestville, College Park and Rockville barracks teamed up with troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in a traffic safety initiative aimed at reducing crashes, speeding and aggressive driving on I-495. Enforcement focused on both commercial and passenger vehicle drivers around the Beltway.

Troopers issued 250 traffic citations, 144 warnings and 25 safety equipment repair orders during the operation for a wide range of traffic offenses. Dozens of citations were issued for exceeding the posted speed limit for speeds ranging from 70-110 mph.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers conducted safety inspections of 27 tractor trailers. Troopers placed six of those commercial vehicles out of service for various violations.

During the initiative, a citizen called the Rockville Barrack and reported a possible drunk driver in the area of I-495 and I-270. Troopers converged on the area and were able to locate the vehicle and get it stopped. The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

Troopers from the College Park Barrack conducted a traffic stop and determined the vehicle had switched tags. Further investigation determined the driver was wanted on warrants for assault in both Baltimore and Prince George’s counties. Another traffic stop by College Park Barrack troopers resulted in an arrest after troopers found marijuana and dozens of suspected oxycodone pills.

Forestville Barrack troopers stopped a vehicle and determined the driver was wanted on a warrant for motor vehicle theft. He was immediately taken into custody.

Further similar enforcement efforts will be continuing throughout the Memorial Day Weekend.

