St. Mary’s County Man Arrested After Breaking Drive Through Window at McDonald’s in Lexington Park

On April 27, 2020 at approximately 6:00 a.m., Tpr E. Ruggles, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barack responded to the McDonald’s restaurant, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, for a reported malicious destruction of property.

Investigation revealed a Rainier Nazal Dizon, 38, of Lexington Park, entered the McDonald’s lobby at 5:20 a.m. in an attempt to make a purchase, however, the suspect was advised by a McDonald’s employee the inside wasn’t open to the public yet. The suspect left the lobby and proceeded to walk up to the drive through to place his order. The employee denied the suspect’s order due to safety reasons and pursuant to McDonald’s policy. The suspect became irate and punched the drive through window causing it to crack. The suspect also verbally threatened to assault the employee. The suspect was identified, located at his residence and charged on a criminal citation for Malicious Destruction of Property by Tpr. Ruggles.

_________________________

Dizon is a registered sex offender in Maryland.

On Friday, May 12, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cabot Place, in Lexington Park, for the report of a rape.

According to court documents, a woman called police to report the rape of a family member that occurred late night on Thursday May 11, 2017.

Police arrested Rainier Nazal Dizon, 35, of Lexington Park, and charged him with the following crimes:

first degree rape

second degree rape

third degree sex offence

second degree assault