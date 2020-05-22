Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed a 53-Year-Old La Plata Woman

On Thursday, May 21, 2020, at approximately 2348 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 6 (Charles Street) in the area of Bel Alton Newtown Road in La Plata.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation.

Trooper First Class M. Posch of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2014 Nissan Sentra operated by Virginia Gayle Stout 53, of La Plata, was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 6 in the area of Bel Alton Newtown Road. For reasons unknown, the Nissan traveled off the roadway and entered a ditch, traveled through a group of bushes and subsequently collided with a tree. Stout was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by TFC B. Meurrens of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and TFC M. Posch (CRS) of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

