As of Friday, May 22, 2020, Maryland reports 44,424 COVID-19 cases and 2,092 deaths. An increase of 893 cases and 47 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 183,478, an increase of 6,776.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 44,424

Number of negative test results : 183,478

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,092

Number of probable deaths : 115

Currently hospitalized : 1,329

Acute care : 823

Intensive care : 506

Ever hospitalized : 7,634

Released from isolation : 3,243

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 168 (14) Anne Arundel 3,207 (141) 8* Baltimore City 4,492 (213) 7* Baltimore County 5,170 (277) 15* Calvert 291 (14) 1* Caroline 223 Carroll 755 (71) 2* Cecil 339 (20) Charles 956 (65) 2* Dorchester 126 (2) Frederick 1,625 (88) 7* Garrett 7 Harford 746 (43) 3* Howard 1,586 (46) 4* Kent 146 (15) Montgomery 9,432 (502) 38* Prince George’s 13,077 (455) 22* Queen Anne’s 141 (12) St. Mary’s 370 (13) Somerset 71 (1) Talbot 73 (1) Washington 389 (10) Wicomico 854 (22) Worcester 180 (7) 1* Data not available (60) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 956 10-19 1,785 (1) 20-29 5,967 (11) 1* 30-39 8,189 (28) 4* 40-49 8,052 (56) 3* 50-59 7,392 (145) 10* 60-69 5,336 (327) 12* 70-79 3,498 (514) 15* 80+ 3,249 (952) 65* Data not available (58) 5* Female 23,141 (1,038) 68* Male 21,283 (1,054) 47*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 13,320 (874) 36* Asian (NH) 855 (80) 6* White (NH) 8,897 (870) 59* Hispanic 10,726 (181) 8* Other (NH) 2,187 (26) Data not available 8,439 (61) 6*