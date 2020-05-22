As of Friday, May 22, 2020, Maryland reports 44,424 COVID-19 cases and 2,092 deaths. An increase of 893 cases and 47 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 183,478, an increase of 6,776.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 44,424
Number of negative test results : 183,478
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,092
Number of probable deaths : 115
Currently hospitalized : 1,329
Acute care : 823
Intensive care : 506
Ever hospitalized : 7,634
Released from isolation : 3,243
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|168
|(14)
|Anne Arundel
|3,207
|(141)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|4,492
|(213)
|7*
|Baltimore County
|5,170
|(277)
|15*
|Calvert
|291
|(14)
|1*
|Caroline
|223
|Carroll
|755
|(71)
|2*
|Cecil
|339
|(20)
|Charles
|956
|(65)
|2*
|Dorchester
|126
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,625
|(88)
|7*
|Garrett
|7
|Harford
|746
|(43)
|3*
|Howard
|1,586
|(46)
|4*
|Kent
|146
|(15)
|Montgomery
|9,432
|(502)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|13,077
|(455)
|22*
|Queen Anne’s
|141
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|370
|(13)
|Somerset
|71
|(1)
|Talbot
|73
|(1)
|Washington
|389
|(10)
|Wicomico
|854
|(22)
|Worcester
|180
|(7)
|1*
|Data not available
|(60)
|5*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|956
|10-19
|1,785
|(1)
|20-29
|5,967
|(11)
|1*
|30-39
|8,189
|(28)
|4*
|40-49
|8,052
|(56)
|3*
|50-59
|7,392
|(145)
|10*
|60-69
|5,336
|(327)
|12*
|70-79
|3,498
|(514)
|15*
|80+
|3,249
|(952)
|65*
|Data not available
|(58)
|5*
|Female
|23,141
|(1,038)
|68*
|Male
|21,283
|(1,054)
|47*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|13,320
|(874)
|36*
|Asian (NH)
|855
|(80)
|6*
|White (NH)
|8,897
|(870)
|59*
|Hispanic
|10,726
|(181)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|2,187
|(26)
|Data not available
|8,439
|(61)
|6*