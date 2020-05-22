Maryland Reports 44,424 COVID-19 Cases and 2,092 Deaths, An Increase of 893 Cases and 47 Deaths

May 22, 2020

As of Friday, May 22, 2020, Maryland reports 44,424 COVID-19 cases and 2,092 deaths. An increase of 893 cases and 47 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 183,478, an increase of 6,776.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 44,424
Number of negative test results : 183,478
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,092
Number of probable deaths : 115
Currently hospitalized : 1,329
Acute care : 823
Intensive care : 506
Ever hospitalized : 7,634
Released from isolation : 3,243

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 168 (14)
Anne Arundel 3,207 (141) 8*
Baltimore City 4,492 (213) 7*
Baltimore County 5,170 (277) 15*
Calvert 291 (14) 1*
Caroline 223
Carroll 755 (71) 2*
Cecil 339 (20)
Charles 956 (65) 2*
Dorchester 126 (2)
Frederick 1,625 (88) 7*
Garrett 7
Harford 746 (43) 3*
Howard 1,586 (46) 4*
Kent 146 (15)
Montgomery 9,432 (502) 38*
Prince George’s 13,077 (455) 22*
Queen Anne’s 141 (12)
St. Mary’s 370 (13)
Somerset 71 (1)
Talbot 73 (1)
Washington 389 (10)
Wicomico 854 (22)
Worcester 180 (7) 1*
Data not available (60) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 956
10-19 1,785 (1)
20-29 5,967 (11) 1*
30-39 8,189 (28) 4*
40-49 8,052 (56) 3*
50-59 7,392 (145) 10*
60-69 5,336 (327) 12*
70-79 3,498 (514) 15*
80+ 3,249 (952) 65*
Data not available (58) 5*
Female 23,141 (1,038) 68*
Male 21,283 (1,054) 47*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 13,320 (874) 36*
Asian (NH) 855 (80) 6*
White (NH) 8,897 (870) 59*
Hispanic 10,726 (181) 8*
Other (NH) 2,187 (26)
Data not available 8,439 (61) 6*


This entry was posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:31 am and is filed under Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, COVID-19, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.