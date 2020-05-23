As of Saturday, May 23, 2020, Maryland reports 45,495 COVID-19 cases and 2,130 deaths. An increase of 893 cases and 47 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 186,832, an increase of 3,354.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 45,495

Number of negative test results : 186,832

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,130

Number of probable deaths : 113

Currently hospitalized : 1,320

Acute care : 796

Intensive care : 524

Ever hospitalized : 7,825

Released from isolation : 3,283

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 168 (14) Anne Arundel 3,282 (142) 8* Baltimore City 4,673 (220) 9* Baltimore County 5,290 (284) 15* Calvert 298 (14) 1* Caroline 231 Carroll 765 (74) 2* Cecil 342 (20) Charles 969 (67) 2* Dorchester 126 (2) Frederick 1,661 (89) 7* Garrett 7 Harford 764 (43) 3* Howard 1,638 (48) 4* Kent 148 (15) Montgomery 9,699 (514) 36* Prince George’s 13,324 (462) 22* Queen Anne’s 146 (12) St. Mary’s 379 (14) Somerset 71 (1) Talbot 77 (1) Washington 398 (10) Wicomico 859 (22) Worcester 180 (7) 1* Data not available (55) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 989 10-19 1,852 (1) 20-29 6,146 (12) 1* 30-39 8,425 (28) 4* 40-49 8,264 (57) 4* 50-59 7,556 (146) 10* 60-69 5,428 (333) 11* 70-79 3,541 (528) 15* 80+ 3,294 (971) 65* Data not available (54) 3* Female 23,677 (1,056) 68* Male 21,818 (1,074) 45*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 13,527 (891) 37* Asian (NH) 873 (81) 6* White (NH) 9,075 (886) 59* Hispanic 11,035 (187) 7* Other (NH) 2,219 (26) Data not available 8,766 (59) 4*