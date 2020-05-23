Maryland Reports 45,495 COVID-19 Cases and 2,130 Deaths, An Increase of 893 Cases and 47 Deaths

May 23, 2020

As of Saturday, May 23, 2020, Maryland reports 45,495 COVID-19 cases and 2,130 deaths. An increase of 893 cases and 47 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 186,832, an increase of 3,354.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 45,495
Number of negative test results : 186,832
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,130
Number of probable deaths : 113
Currently hospitalized : 1,320
Acute care : 796
Intensive care : 524
Ever hospitalized : 7,825
Released from isolation : 3,283

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 168 (14)
Anne Arundel 3,282 (142) 8*
Baltimore City 4,673 (220) 9*
Baltimore County 5,290 (284) 15*
Calvert 298 (14) 1*
Caroline 231
Carroll 765 (74) 2*
Cecil 342 (20)
Charles 969 (67) 2*
Dorchester 126 (2)
Frederick 1,661 (89) 7*
Garrett 7
Harford 764 (43) 3*
Howard 1,638 (48) 4*
Kent 148 (15)
Montgomery 9,699 (514) 36*
Prince George’s 13,324 (462) 22*
Queen Anne’s 146 (12)
St. Mary’s 379 (14)
Somerset 71 (1)
Talbot 77 (1)
Washington 398 (10)
Wicomico 859 (22)
Worcester 180 (7) 1*
Data not available (55) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 989
10-19 1,852 (1)
20-29 6,146 (12) 1*
30-39 8,425 (28) 4*
40-49 8,264 (57) 4*
50-59 7,556 (146) 10*
60-69 5,428 (333) 11*
70-79 3,541 (528) 15*
80+ 3,294 (971) 65*
Data not available (54) 3*
Female 23,677 (1,056) 68*
Male 21,818 (1,074) 45*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 13,527 (891) 37*
Asian (NH) 873 (81) 6*
White (NH) 9,075 (886) 59*
Hispanic 11,035 (187) 7*
Other (NH) 2,219 (26)
Data not available 8,766 (59) 4*

