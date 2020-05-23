Michael Leonard Closner, 77 of Park Hall, MD passed away on May 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 8, 1942 in Eugene, OR to the late Leonard David Closner and Doris Louise Weaver.

Michael married the love of his life, Marna Gayl Closner on March 16, 1968 in Las Vegas, NV. They spent 52 wonderful years together and raised five children, David, Deanna, Theresa, Michael, and Gayla. Michael joined the United States Navy in his early 20’s and proudly served until he was honorably discharged on January 31, 1983. While serving he earned numerous awards including the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Award, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Efficiency “E” Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He was employed by the Federal Government for 20 years as a Quality Assurance Manager at the Patuxent River Naval Base. He and his family enjoyed spending time together on the water camping, fishing, and eating crabs. He enjoyed cheering on his favorite football teams the Redskins, Ravens, and the Oregon Ducks. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 93, Patuxent River, MD.

He is survived by his wife, Marna; children, David Allen Closner, DeAnna L. Closner, Theresa Louise Horton (Robert) of Lexington Park, MD, Michael Leonard Closner, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, and Gayla Michelle Bolaman (Christopher) of Lexington Park, MD; 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David A. Closner.

All services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.