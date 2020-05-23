Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing & Community Hotline Memorial Day Closure

Due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25, the St. Mary’s County Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be closed. Drive-thru testing will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 26 (12:00 – 4:00 p.m.).
Testing is offered in front of the Outpatient Pavilion at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. In order to be tested in the drive-thru, individuals must:
- Have a doctor’s order for testing from a community health care professional or the Health Department, available through the COVID-19 Community Hotline (301-475-4911)
- Present a valid photo ID and insurance card
- Remain in their vehicle with the windows rolled up until it is time to receive their test. An associate will come out to your vehicle.
The COVID-19 Community Hotline will also be closed, Monday, May 25, but will reopen for callers with COVID-19 questions on Tuesday, May 26. Regular business hours are Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.