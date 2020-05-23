Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing & Community Hotline Memorial Day Closure

Due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25, the St. Mary’s County Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be closed. Drive-thru testing will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 26 (12:00 – 4:00 p.m.).

Testing is offered in front of the Outpatient Pavilion at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. In order to be tested in the drive-thru, individuals must:

Have a doctor’s order for testing from a community health care professional or the Health Department, available through the COVID-19 Community Hotline (301-475-4911)

Present a valid photo ID and insurance card

Remain in their vehicle with the windows rolled up until it is time to receive their test. An associate will come out to your vehicle.

The COVID-19 Community Hotline will also be closed, Monday, May 25, but will reopen for callers with COVID-19 questions on Tuesday, May 26. Regular business hours are Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.