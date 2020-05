The 11 meal distribution sites will be closed Monday, May 25, as Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) observes Memorial Day. The sites will reopen at 11 a.m. May 26.

Meal sites at high schools are closed on the day of the school’s graduation events.

Sites will be closed at Henry E. Lackey and Maurice J. McDonough high schools on June 1, at Westlake High School on June 2 and St. Charles High School on June 3. All other meal sites will operate each day.