Judith ‘Judy’ Dean, 79, of Huntingtown, MD passed away after an 18-month battle with cancer, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, on May 18, 2020. Born to Harry and Floda Alt in Smoke Hole, WV on December 21, 1940, she was the youngest of 8 with 5 sisters and 2 brothers. On March 22 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles, and shortly after, she graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, WV. They settled in Upper Tract, WV, and started their family.

In 1963 they moved to Capitol Heights, MD, and after 13 years there, they settled in Huntingtown, MD in 1976. Judy was a devoted caregiver for as many children as the house would allow room for. She was an active member of Huntingtown United Methodist Church, Huntingtown Homemakers Club, and her bowling team. She enjoyed bluegrass music, singing along to her favorite hymns and Elvis songs, watching her daily soaps, crossword puzzles, seashell hunting in Myrtle Beach, reading, playing table games, cheering on her Washington Nationals, Capitals, Redskins, and the Lady Terps basketball team, and of course, bowling.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Floda, her 5 sisters, and 2 brothers. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles; her 3 children, Scott Dean (Bonnie), of Owings, Shannon Persetic (Raymond), of Huntingtown, and Mike Dean (Kelly), of Gambrills; 7 grandchildren, Tabitha, Leanna, and Jenna Dean; RJ (Candace) and Marissa Persetic; Samantha and Danny Dean; 2 bonus daughters, Linda Frick (Don), and Sherri Hosselrode (Tom); 4 bonus granddaughters, Madeline and Olivia Frick, and Ashleigh and Lilly Catlett; and numerous other loving family members and friends. She loved her Lord and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations by check can be made out to Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838 Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or online at calverthospice.org.