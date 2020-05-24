Minor Injuries Reported After Motorcycle Crash in Lexington Park

On Saturday, May 23, 2020, at approximately 3:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle and male operator in the roadway.

The single patient reported he was traveling Southbound on Three Notch Road in a group of two other motorcycles when he avoided a collision with the other motorcycles and laid the bike down.

The adult male suffered road rash to both arms and shoulders, and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

