On Saturday, May 23, 2020, at approximately 7:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Paul Ellis Road and Dennis Road in Avenue, for the reported single vehicle rollover collision.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle on its roof, with the occupant(s) fleeing the scene before the arrival of first responders.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.