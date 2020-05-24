Police Investigating Dirt Bike Crash in Leonardtown, Victim Transported to Area Trauma Center

On Sunday, May 24, 2020, at approximately 12:08 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Medleys Neck Road and White Point Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a single motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the operator in the roadway, with the dirtbike in a field in the area of White Point Road and White Point Beach Road in Leonardtown, with firefighters immediately requesting a helicopter for a male in his 20’s.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and landed nearby at the scene and transported the victim to an area trauma center for precautionary reasons.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.