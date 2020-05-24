VIDEO: Police Respond After Hundreds of Cars Show Up in Charles and St. Mary’s County – Running Red Lights, Reckless Driving, Doing Donuts & Burnouts

Deputies from the Charles and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Offices and Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the Golden Beach Park & Ride in Charlotte Hall, after receiving numerous complaints by citizens.

Callers reported cars drag racing, running red lights, blocking traffic, burning tires, doing donuts and reckless driving.

Prior to responding to St. Mary’s County police were monitoring the cars at various shopping centers and at Regency Stadium.

During a radio transmission police reported over 400 cars involved.

In the video below over 225 cars were counted leaving the Park & Ride in Charlotte Hall.

