Minor Injuries Reported After Vehicle Hits Chancellors Run Park Sign in Great Mills

On Saturday, May 23, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the Chancellors Run Park on Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway that struck the brick Chancellors Run Park sign.

Firefighters requested additional police due to the occupants involved in the crash, and additional subjects who arrived on the scene causing an active disturbance.

At least 8 vehicles, and over 15 subjects arrived on the scene and parked along Chancellors Run Road, Horsehead Road, and in the turn lanes of Chancellors Run Road and caused verbal disturbances on the scene.

At least three patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests were made.

Police are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when details become available.

