Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Solomons Volunteer Firefighters Save Duck and Ducklings Stuck in Grate

On Saturday, May 23, 2020, while Calvert County Sheriff Deputies were patrolling the south end shopping centers, D/S Anderson found a mother duck and her duckling stuck in a grate at the Lusby Commons Shopping Center. With the help of D/S S. Naughton, D/S Freeland and the Solomons Fire department, D/S Anderson was able to free both the mother duck and her duckling.

All 3 deputies gathered the ducks and transported them to Lake Lariat safely. We want to thank D/S Anderson, D/S Freeland, D/S S. Naughton and the Solomons Fire Department for their quick and adaptive skills so the mother duck and her ducklings could safely enjoy the rest of their Saturday afternoon.

All photos courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

