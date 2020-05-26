Solomons, Hollywood, and NDWFD Regret to Announce Passing of Life Member, and Career Firefighter Walter Taylor

Naval District Washington Fire Department and NAS Patuxent River – It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely loss of our brother, Inspector Walter Taylor.

Walter began his career with Naval District Washington, as a Firefighter at the NAS Patuxent River Battalion, in the year 2000. Walter promoted to a Fire Inspector position at Joint Base Anacostia-Bowling, where he spent a number of years, until returning to the Pax Battalion as a Fire Inspector. Walter was just shy of his 20 years of service with NDWFD.

Walter is survived by his wife, Christine, and their three children, Kayla, Justin, and Mackenzie, many family and friends, as well as a largely extended brotherhood within the fire service. Our hearts are with the Taylor Family, brothers and sisters of Solomon’s VFD and Hollywood VFD, and all of his many friends during this time.

Walter, thank you for your dedication, you will be missed. We’ll take it from here.

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department – It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Active Member/Firefighter George “Walter” Taylor. Walter passed away yesterday with his family by his side after a heroic battle with cancer.

Walter joined Hollywood VFD in February of 2004 and became an active member a year later. Walter was turned over to drive everything in the Station quickly and became a huge asset to the Department. Because of this, he was one of the top runners who was known for getting the rigs on the street each night. Walter received numerous top responder awards throughout the years at Hollywood. Along with top responder awards, Walter received a Silver Medal of Valor in 2016 for assisting a down firefighter out of a house fire in Calvert County and several unit citations. Walter held the positions of Lieutenant, Captain, Safety Officer, and Chief Engineer during his time at Hollywood. Walter was also a Life Member/Safety Officer with the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department and a Career Firefighter/Inspector with the Naval District of Washington Patuxent River Battalion.

The Officers and the Members of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department wish to send our condolences to the Taylor family and thank them for allowing Walter to be a part of our family. Walter’s legacy will continue and live on with his children each and every day.

Arrangements for Firefighter George “Walter” Taylor will be posted at a later date. Any questions should be directed to Chief Brady at chief7@hvfd7.com

Solomons Fire and Rescue Squad – It is with a heavy heart that the Chief and the President of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department announce the passing of Life Member and Honorary Chief Walter Taylor.

Details of Funeral Services to follow. Any questions, please contact Chief 3 or President 3.

Additional details and updates will be provided when they become available.

