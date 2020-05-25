Solomons Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce the Passing of Life Member Walter Taylor
It is with a heavy heart that the Chief and the President of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department announce the passing of Life Member and Honorary Chief Walter Taylor.
Details of Funeral Services to follow. Any questions, please contact Chief 3 or President 3.
Additional details and updates will be provided when they become available.
