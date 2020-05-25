One Arrested, Two Victims Flown to Area Trauma Center After Impaired Driver Strikes Motorcycle in Mechanicsville

On Monday, May 25, 2020, at approximately 1:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27412 North Sandgates Road and Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a SUV and one motorcycle in the roadway, with two occupants of the motorcycle laying in the roadway.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for both motorcycle occupants, with both victims reportedly in their 70’s with multiple injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted field sobriety testing on the operator of the SUV, and placed the suspect under arrest a short time later.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both patients to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available

