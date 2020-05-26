UPDATE: 55-Year-Old Drunk Driver Arrested After Hitting Motorcycle on Sandgates Road

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On May 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27400 block of North Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a vehicle and motorcycle involved in the collision. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2017 Ford Explorer operated by Thomas Van Oudenaren, 55 of Great Mills, was traveling north on North Sandgates Road and attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. Van Oudenaren failed to yield the right of way to a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle operated by a 75-year-old male from Waldorf. The operator of the motorcycle and a 59-year-old female passenger from Waldorf, were both ejected from the motorcycle. Both the operator and passenger of the motorcycle were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers.

Van Oudenaren was assessed on the scene by emergency medical personnel and not transported for treatment.

Deputies on scene determined that Van Oudenaren had been operating his vehicle while impaired by alcohol at the time of the collision. Van Oudenaren was arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to contact Corporal Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200 extension 78004 or by email at Christopher.Beyer@stmarysmd.com.

5/25/2020: On Monday, May 25, 2020, at approximately 1:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27412 North Sandgates Road and Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a SUV and one motorcycle in the roadway, with two occupants of the motorcycle laying in the roadway.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for both motorcycle occupants, with both victims reportedly in their 70’s with multiple injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted field sobriety testing on the operator of the SUV, and placed the suspect under arrest a short time later.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both patients to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available

