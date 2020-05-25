AUDIO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Head-on Collision in Leonardtown, One Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Monday, May 25, 2020, at approximately 3:17 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Newtowne Neck Road and Rosebank Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with two subjects trapped and one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision, with the operator of one vehicle severely trapped, with the single occupant of the second vehicle reporting minor injuries.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department performed a dashroll, door, and roof removal to access the victim. Witnesses reported the trapped occupant was actively seizing before the arrival of crews. Firefighters extricated the victim in approximately 20 minutes.

Medics rendered first aid, and administered two doses of Naloxone (Narcan) due to a suspected overdose.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby the scene and transported the adult male patient to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.







