UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Head-on Collision in Leonardtown, One Flown to Area Trauma Center

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On May 25, 2020, at approximately 3:15 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision. Deputies arrived on scene and located two vehicles involved. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2015 Mazda 3 operated by Corey Michael Brooks, age 32 of Clements, was traveling south on Newtowne Neck Road in the area of Rosebank Court, when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the centerline into the opposite travel lane. The Mazda 3 collided with a 2014 Ford Focus operated by Jonathan Eric Payer, age 51 of Leonardtown.

Brooks was transported to an area trauma center via helicopter with incapacitating injuries. Payer was assessed on scene by emergency medical personnel and not transported for treatment.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision, that has not provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko at (301) 475-4200 extension 78147 or by email at Shawn.Shelko@stmarysmd.com.

5/26/2020: On Monday, May 25, 2020, at approximately 3:17 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Newtowne Neck Road and Rosebank Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with two subjects trapped and one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision, with the operator of one vehicle severely trapped, with the single occupant of the second vehicle reporting minor injuries.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department performed a dashroll, door, and roof removal to access the victim. Witnesses reported the trapped occupant was actively seizing before the arrival of crews. Firefighters extricated the victim in approximately 20 minutes.

Medics rendered first aid, and administered two doses of Naloxone (Narcan).

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby the scene and transported the adult male patient to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.

