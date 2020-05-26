Maryland Reports 47,687 COVID-19 Cases and 2,217 Deaths, An Increase of 535 Cases and 38 Deaths

May 26, 2020

As of Saturday, May 23, 2020, Maryland reports 47,687 COVID-19 cases and 2,217 deaths. An increase of 535 cases and 38 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 206,800, an increase of 4,375.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 47,687
Number of negative test results : 206,800
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,217
Number of probable deaths : 116
Currently hospitalized : 1,315
Acute care : 795
Intensive care : 520
Ever hospitalized : 8,179
Released from isolation : 3,334

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 176 (14)
Anne Arundel 3,394 (151) 8*
Baltimore City 4,997 (227) 9*
Baltimore County 5,498 (297) 15*
Calvert 308 (14) 2*
Caroline 243
Carroll 811 (78) 2*
Cecil 353 (21)
Charles 1,001 (68) 2*
Dorchester 130 (2)
Frederick 1,746 (94) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 795 (45) 3*
Howard 1,732 (49) 4*
Kent 158 (15)
Montgomery 10,291 (531) 36*
Prince George’s 13,819 (484) 22*
Queen Anne’s 151 (12)
St. Mary’s 400 (15)
Somerset 73 (2)
Talbot 86 (1)
Washington 413 (12)
Wicomico 908 (22)
Worcester 194 (10) 1*
Data not available (53) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,068
10-19 1,979 (1)
20-29 6,480 (12) 1*
30-39 8,807 (28) 4*
40-49 8,644 (65) 4*
50-59 7,888 (151) 10*
60-69 5,678 (351) 12*
70-79 3,681 (550) 15*
80+ 3,462 (1,007) 65*
Data not available (52) 5*
Female 24,816 (1,091) 69*
Male 22,871 (1,126) 47*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 14,116 (921) 37*
Asian (NH) 907 (83) 6*
White (NH) 9,484 (924) 60*
Hispanic 11,819 (199) 7*
Other (NH) 2,317 (30)
Data not available 9,044 (60) 6*

