As of Saturday, May 23, 2020, Maryland reports 47,687 COVID-19 cases and 2,217 deaths. An increase of 535 cases and 38 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 206,800, an increase of 4,375.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 47,687
Number of negative test results : 206,800
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,217
Number of probable deaths : 116
Currently hospitalized : 1,315
Acute care : 795
Intensive care : 520
Ever hospitalized : 8,179
Released from isolation : 3,334
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|176
|(14)
|Anne Arundel
|3,394
|(151)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|4,997
|(227)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|5,498
|(297)
|15*
|Calvert
|308
|(14)
|2*
|Caroline
|243
|Carroll
|811
|(78)
|2*
|Cecil
|353
|(21)
|Charles
|1,001
|(68)
|2*
|Dorchester
|130
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,746
|(94)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|795
|(45)
|3*
|Howard
|1,732
|(49)
|4*
|Kent
|158
|(15)
|Montgomery
|10,291
|(531)
|36*
|Prince George’s
|13,819
|(484)
|22*
|Queen Anne’s
|151
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|400
|(15)
|Somerset
|73
|(2)
|Talbot
|86
|(1)
|Washington
|413
|(12)
|Wicomico
|908
|(22)
|Worcester
|194
|(10)
|1*
|Data not available
|(53)
|5*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,068
|10-19
|1,979
|(1)
|20-29
|6,480
|(12)
|1*
|30-39
|8,807
|(28)
|4*
|40-49
|8,644
|(65)
|4*
|50-59
|7,888
|(151)
|10*
|60-69
|5,678
|(351)
|12*
|70-79
|3,681
|(550)
|15*
|80+
|3,462
|(1,007)
|65*
|Data not available
|(52)
|5*
|Female
|24,816
|(1,091)
|69*
|Male
|22,871
|(1,126)
|47*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|14,116
|(921)
|37*
|Asian (NH)
|907
|(83)
|6*
|White (NH)
|9,484
|(924)
|60*
|Hispanic
|11,819
|(199)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,317
|(30)
|Data not available
|9,044
|(60)
|6*