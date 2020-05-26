As of Saturday, May 23, 2020, Maryland reports 47,687 COVID-19 cases and 2,217 deaths. An increase of 535 cases and 38 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 206,800, an increase of 4,375.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 47,687

Number of negative test results : 206,800

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,217

Number of probable deaths : 116

Currently hospitalized : 1,315

Acute care : 795

Intensive care : 520

Ever hospitalized : 8,179

Released from isolation : 3,334

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 176 (14) Anne Arundel 3,394 (151) 8* Baltimore City 4,997 (227) 9* Baltimore County 5,498 (297) 15* Calvert 308 (14) 2* Caroline 243 Carroll 811 (78) 2* Cecil 353 (21) Charles 1,001 (68) 2* Dorchester 130 (2) Frederick 1,746 (94) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 795 (45) 3* Howard 1,732 (49) 4* Kent 158 (15) Montgomery 10,291 (531) 36* Prince George’s 13,819 (484) 22* Queen Anne’s 151 (12) St. Mary’s 400 (15) Somerset 73 (2) Talbot 86 (1) Washington 413 (12) Wicomico 908 (22) Worcester 194 (10) 1* Data not available (53) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,068 10-19 1,979 (1) 20-29 6,480 (12) 1* 30-39 8,807 (28) 4* 40-49 8,644 (65) 4* 50-59 7,888 (151) 10* 60-69 5,678 (351) 12* 70-79 3,681 (550) 15* 80+ 3,462 (1,007) 65* Data not available (52) 5* Female 24,816 (1,091) 69* Male 22,871 (1,126) 47*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 14,116 (921) 37* Asian (NH) 907 (83) 6* White (NH) 9,484 (924) 60* Hispanic 11,819 (199) 7* Other (NH) 2,317 (30) Data not available 9,044 (60) 6*