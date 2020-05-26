13 Traffic Citations Issued After Police Respond to a Few Vehicles Gathering in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, May 23, 2020 at approximately 10:10 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 37700 block of Golden Beach Road (Charlotte Hall Park and Ride) in Mechanicsville, for the reported traffic complaint called in by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Charles County Sheriff’s Office advised approximately 400 vehicles left their jurisdiction and were heading into St. Mary’s County.

Deputies arrived on scene and observed numerous vehicles along Golden Beach Road and in both the Park and Ride lot as well as the Social Security Administration parking lot.

As officers arrived, numerous people dispersed the area on foot and in vehicles. Several traffic stops were conducted for violations and 13 citations were issued. One vehicle was towed from the scene as a result. It took approximately 30-45 minutes for deputies to disperse the vehicles from the area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains diligent during this time in enforcing social distancing guidelines decreed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Deputies are currently reviewing film and video evidence obtained from this incident to identify operators and owners of vehicles for possible additional traffic/criminal charges.

Anyone with information or videos/pictures of this incident is asked to contact Deputy Dianne Hersh at (301) 475-4200 extension 78155 or by email at Dianne.Hersh@stmarysmd.com.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>