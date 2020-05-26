Playground Fire in Anne Arundel Causes $30,000 in Damage, Fire Under Investigation

On Sunday, May 24, 2020, at approximately 5:27 p.m., firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a playground on fire near the 7800 block of Willing Court in Pasadena.

First arriving firefighters reported the residential playground, consisting of plastic and metal with a rubber mulch base, fully involved in fire.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximated 10 minutes. The heat of the fire partially melted siding on two nearby homes.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated loss is approximately $30,000

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

Investigators are requesting that anyone who may have seen anything unusual in that area or have photos or video of the fire to contact them. They may be contacted at the TIPS line at (410) 222-TIPS or by using the online form. Individuals may remain anonymous using either means of contact.

