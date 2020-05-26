SouthPoint Church Seeking Assistance After Three 24-Foot Trailers Stolen from Property in Leonardtown

On Friday, May 22, 2020, three (3) of our 24′ trailers were stolen. A white truck, black truck, and white SUV were seen pulling away with the trailers.

As a “portable church” SouthPoint sets up and tears down everything we need for church services each week. All of our supplies, from carpets for kids rooms, to coffee urns for the lobby, to speakers, microphones, etc for the auditorium are stored in trailers and transported each week from our property on St Andrews Church Road.

If you see or hear of Pace American 24′ enclosed trailers for sale or newly acquired, please let us know. The trailers were full of rolling carpeted boxes with our equipment and supplies.

Our primary goal is to recover the trailers and equipment. We are willing to receive them back with no questions asked.

All three 24 foot trailers are numbered 1, 2, or 3 overtop the door hatch.

If you have any information about this incident please contact us at (240)925-8787 or brian.wiesemann@maryland.gov.

