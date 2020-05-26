State Fire Marshal Investigating Apartment Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, May 24, 2020, at approximately 2:08 a.m., firefighters responded to 2400 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two story apartment with a fire on the vacant second floor.

Other occupants of the building were alerted to the fire after the smoke alarms installed in the building were set off. All occupants were able to escape without injury.

No injuries were reported to citizens or firefighters.

The owner is identified as Jay Adams, with the estimated loss at $40,000.

43 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 30 minutes. The origin of the fire was on the second floor, with the cause still under investigation.

