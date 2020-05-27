FDR Boulevard Extension Road Opening from Monterey Lane to Kinnegad Drive/Castletown Way and Renaming Amber Drive to FDR Boulevard

Please be advised that on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the roadway extension of FDR Boulevard, from Monterey Lane (Private) to the roundabout at the intersection of Kinnegad Drive/Castletown Way (Private) for a length of 0.28 mile, will be open to traffic.

Construction completion will provide a connection to the current end of Amber Drive at the intersection of Kinnegad Drive/Castletown Way (Private), located in Great Mills, MD, within the Hickory Hills community. Amber Drive was previously reconstructed as part of the FDR Boulevard project.

A road renaming will occur June 9, changing the road name of Amber Drive to FDR Boulevard.

The extension and connection of the FDR Boulevard roadway will allow traffic to flow between MD 4 – St. Andrews Church Road and MD 237 – Chancellors Run Road. Due to this extension and connection, additional traffic volume will occur within the Laurel Glen, Beverly Hills and Hickory Hills communities. Pedestrians and cyclists should be aware of the increased vehicular traffic and use only designated crosswalk locations for crossing FDR Boulevard.

Citizens with questions about the roadway extension of FDR Boulevard and the renaming of Amber Drive to FDR Boulevard can contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200 ext. 73525.

