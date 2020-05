On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at approximately 1:37 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 6800 block of Race Track Road in Bowie, for a report of a vehicle into a building.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had collided into a brick column outside of a strip mall.

One adult occupant was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Photos are courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.