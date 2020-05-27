Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Dirt Bike Collision in Temple Hills

On May 25th, at approximately 9:35 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Branch Avenue and Naylor Road for a collision involving a dirt bike and a car.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Temple Hills on Monday night. The victim is 31-year-old Mistie Smallwood of Clinton.

Smallwood, the driver of the dirt bike, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Smallwood was traveling southbound on Branch Avenue and the involved car was heading northbound on Branch Avenue. The car and dirt bike collided at the Naylor Road intersection as the car attempted a left turn from Branch Avenue onto Naylor Road. The driver of the car and her passengers were not hurt.

