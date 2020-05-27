State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Valley Lee, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at approximately 4:35 a.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Seventh District and Leonardtown responded to 43637 Potomac Shores Road in Valley Lee, for the reported garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story residence with a attached garage with fire showing from the roof and garage.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

All occupants were able to escape the residence with no injuries. The occupant reported he was in the shower when he heard popping noises coming from the garage, and discovered a fire within the garage.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbors provided blankets and chairs the home occupants, and water to firefighters.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross was requested.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

