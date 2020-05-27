Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member John C. “Jackie” Guy, Sr.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Life Member Jackie Guy. Jackie passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

John C. “Jackie” Guy, Sr. joined the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department on April 7, 1951. He held the office of Assistant Chief from 1961 to 1964. Jackie received his Life Membership in 1999. He also served on several committees. Jackie was also a Charter member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad. He leaves behind a legacy of family members involved in the fire service. His wife Peggy is still active in the Auxiliary along with daughters and granddaughters.

His sons and daughters have been active in the fire department and rescue squad. Jackie was a gentle soul and there will be many who will miss his wonderful hugs!

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary wishes to extend our condolences to Jackie’s family during this difficult time. He will be missed by all.

