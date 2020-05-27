St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Male Theft Suspect Who Stole Tip Jar from Ledo Pizza in Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 7:30 pm, the suspect stole the tip jar from the Ledo Pizza restaurant in Leonardtown. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a red puffy jacket.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Robert Chase at 301-475-4200, ext. 78079 or email robert.chase@stmarysmd.com. Case # 31838-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

