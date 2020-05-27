Maryland Reports 47,687 COVID-19 Cases and 2,217 Deaths, An Increase of 535 Cases and 38 Deaths

As of Saturday, May 23, 2020, Maryland reports 48,423 COVID-19 cases and 2,270 deaths. An increase of 736 cases and 53 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 213,632, an increase of 6,832.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 48,423
Number of persons tested negative : 213,632
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,270
Number of probable deaths : 122
Currently hospitalized : 1,338
Acute care : 818
Intensive care : 520
Ever hospitalized : 8,281
Released from isolation : 3,401
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|177
|(15)
|Anne Arundel
|3,448
|(154)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,054
|(228)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|5,562
|(304)
|16*
|Calvert
|314
|(16)
|2*
|Caroline
|243
|Carroll
|817
|(82)
|4*
|Cecil
|354
|(21)
|Charles
|1,008
|(70)
|1*
|Dorchester
|133
|(3)
|Frederick
|1,786
|(96)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|801
|(46)
|3*
|Howard
|1,760
|(50)
|4*
|Kent
|160
|(15)
|Montgomery
|10,467
|(535)
|37*
|Prince George’s
|14,100
|(496)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|151
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|400
|(16)
|Somerset
|73
|(2)
|Talbot
|84
|(1)
|Washington
|418
|(12)
|Wicomico
|910
|(25)
|Worcester
|193
|(10)
|1*
|Data not available
|(61)
|6*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,119
|10-19
|2,025
|(1)
|20-29
|6,597
|(11)
|1*
|30-39
|8,940
|(28)
|4*
|40-49
|8,754
|(66)
|3*
|50-59
|7,994
|(153)
|11*
|60-69
|5,751
|(358)
|13*
|70-79
|3,724
|(563)
|16*
|80+
|3,519
|(1,030)
|68*
|Data not available
|(60)
|6*
|Female
|25,206
|(1,121)
|67*
|Male
|23,217
|(1,149)
|55*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|14,217
|(941)
|39*
|Asian (NH)
|917
|(85)
|6*
|White (NH)
|9,575
|(944)
|63*
|Hispanic
|11,956
|(204)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,341
|(27)
|Data not available
|9,417
|(69)
|7*