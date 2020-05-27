Maryland Reports 47,687 COVID-19 Cases and 2,217 Deaths, An Increase of 535 Cases and 38 Deaths

May 27, 2020

As of Saturday, May 23, 2020, Maryland reports 48,423 COVID-19 cases and 2,270 deaths. An increase of 736 cases and 53 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 213,632, an increase of 6,832.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 48,423
Number of persons tested negative : 213,632
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,270
Number of probable deaths : 122
Currently hospitalized : 1,338
Acute care : 818
Intensive care : 520
Ever hospitalized : 8,281
Released from isolation : 3,401

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 177 (15)
Anne Arundel 3,448 (154) 9*
Baltimore City 5,054 (228) 8*
Baltimore County 5,562 (304) 16*
Calvert 314 (16) 2*
Caroline 243
Carroll 817 (82) 4*
Cecil 354 (21)
Charles 1,008 (70) 1*
Dorchester 133 (3)
Frederick 1,786 (96) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 801 (46) 3*
Howard 1,760 (50) 4*
Kent 160 (15)
Montgomery 10,467 (535) 37*
Prince George’s 14,100 (496) 24*
Queen Anne’s 151 (12)
St. Mary’s 400 (16)
Somerset 73 (2)
Talbot 84 (1)
Washington 418 (12)
Wicomico 910 (25)
Worcester 193 (10) 1*
Data not available (61) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,119
10-19 2,025 (1)
20-29 6,597 (11) 1*
30-39 8,940 (28) 4*
40-49 8,754 (66) 3*
50-59 7,994 (153) 11*
60-69 5,751 (358) 13*
70-79 3,724 (563) 16*
80+ 3,519 (1,030) 68*
Data not available (60) 6*
Female 25,206 (1,121) 67*
Male 23,217 (1,149) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 14,217 (941) 39*
Asian (NH) 917 (85) 6*
White (NH) 9,575 (944) 63*
Hispanic 11,956 (204) 7*
Other (NH) 2,341 (27)
Data not available 9,417 (69) 7*


