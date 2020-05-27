Maryland Reports 47,687 COVID-19 Cases and 2,217 Deaths, An Increase of 535 Cases and 38 Deaths

As of Saturday, May 23, 2020, Maryland reports 48,423 COVID-19 cases and 2,270 deaths. An increase of 736 cases and 53 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 213,632, an increase of 6,832.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 48,423

Number of persons tested negative : 213,632

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,270

Number of probable deaths : 122

Currently hospitalized : 1,338

Acute care : 818

Intensive care : 520

Ever hospitalized : 8,281

Released from isolation : 3,401

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 177 (15) Anne Arundel 3,448 (154) 9* Baltimore City 5,054 (228) 8* Baltimore County 5,562 (304) 16* Calvert 314 (16) 2* Caroline 243 Carroll 817 (82) 4* Cecil 354 (21) Charles 1,008 (70) 1* Dorchester 133 (3) Frederick 1,786 (96) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 801 (46) 3* Howard 1,760 (50) 4* Kent 160 (15) Montgomery 10,467 (535) 37* Prince George’s 14,100 (496) 24* Queen Anne’s 151 (12) St. Mary’s 400 (16) Somerset 73 (2) Talbot 84 (1) Washington 418 (12) Wicomico 910 (25) Worcester 193 (10) 1* Data not available (61) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,119 10-19 2,025 (1) 20-29 6,597 (11) 1* 30-39 8,940 (28) 4* 40-49 8,754 (66) 3* 50-59 7,994 (153) 11* 60-69 5,751 (358) 13* 70-79 3,724 (563) 16* 80+ 3,519 (1,030) 68* Data not available (60) 6* Female 25,206 (1,121) 67* Male 23,217 (1,149) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 14,217 (941) 39* Asian (NH) 917 (85) 6* White (NH) 9,575 (944) 63* Hispanic 11,956 (204) 7* Other (NH) 2,341 (27) Data not available 9,417 (69) 7*