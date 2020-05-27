School Feeding Programs Closed Thursday, May 28, 2020, Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified involving St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) employees; the public health response involves universal testing of individuals working in the food preparation and distribution system for Community Feeding Programs.

As a result, the SMCPS drive-up meal service at all locations will be closed Thursday, May, 28, 2020 for deep cleaning and employee testing.

“Thankfully, exposure risk to community members who received food through the SMCPS drive-up meal service is extremely low as distribution did not involve close contact between staff and those picking up food,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our health department is working very closely with SMCPS to investigate and respond to this situation.”

SMCPS is working with St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, St. Mary’s County Health Department, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services to organize a backup food distribution mechanism that will commence on Friday, May 29, 2020 after the deep cleaning is complete.

“We are doing everything we can to establish a new process for food pick-up while ensuring the safety of our team members and of the families who rely on these meals,” said Dr. James Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County Superintendent.

Further information/updates to meal distribution through the Community Feeding Program may be forthcoming.

For local COVID-19 data, updates and information, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4911 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m – 5 p.m.