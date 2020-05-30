St. Mary’s County School Feeding Programs Scheduled to Start Monday, June 1, 2020

UPDATE 5/30/2020: St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), in partnership with St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, St. Mary’s County Health Department, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services has engaged the assistance of local food service facilities to ensure continued safe food distribution to families with children. Food will be prepared and packaged in off-site food service facilities licensed and inspected by the St. Mary’s County Health Department and brought to the schools for distribution.

No contact, drive-up meal service will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020. Services are also scheduled for next week, Monday through Wednesday June 1 – June 3, 2020, at the locations listed below from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

Leonardtown Elementary School

22885 Duke Street

Leonardtown, MD 20650

Greenview Knolls Elementary School

45711 Military Lane

Great Mills, MD 20634

Margaret Brent Middle School

29675 Point Lookout Road

Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Lexington Park Elementary School

46763 Shangri-La Drive

Lexington Park, MD 20653

Meals will be offered to all children 18 years and younger free of charge. Parents and children can drive up to these locations and receive meals that they can take home during current school closures. For questions regarding the lunch service program, please email foodservice@smcps.org.

For local COVID-19 data, updates and information, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4911 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified involving St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) employees; the public health response involves universal testing of individuals working in the food preparation and distribution system for Community Feeding Programs.

As a result, the SMCPS drive-up meal service at all locations will be closed Thursday, May, 28, 2020 for deep cleaning and employee testing.

“Thankfully, exposure risk to community members who received food through the SMCPS drive-up meal service is extremely low as distribution did not involve close contact between staff and those picking up food,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our health department is working very closely with SMCPS to investigate and respond to this situation.”

SMCPS is working with St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, St. Mary’s County Health Department, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services to organize a backup food distribution mechanism that will commence on Friday, May 29, 2020 after the deep cleaning is complete.

“We are doing everything we can to establish a new process for food pick-up while ensuring the safety of our team members and of the families who rely on these meals,” said Dr. James Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County Superintendent.

Further information/updates to meal distribution through the Community Feeding Program may be forthcoming.

For local COVID-19 data, updates and information, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4911 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m – 5 p.m.