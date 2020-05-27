John Clement Guy, Sr. “Jackie”,85, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 25, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 27, 1935 in Clements, MD, and was the son of the late Genevieve Johnson Guy and Norman A. Guy, Sr.

Jackie was the loving husband of Margaret (Peggy) Spence Guy whom he married on November 20, 1954 in Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church Chaptico, MD. Jackie is survived by his children Judy Copsey (Wayne), John C. Guy, Jr (Kathi), Robert E. Guy (Jo), Valerie J. Guy, A. Diane Lacey and Joseph R. Guy (Cathy) all of Mechanicsville, MD. As well as 11 grandchildren, 14 plus great grandchildren and his sister Phyllis Bowling of Clements, MD. . He was preceded in death by his daughter M. Elaine Guy, son in-law Paul Lacey, siblings Norman A. Guy, Jr, William A. Guy, and Elizabeth Rose Wood.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduate from Margaret Brent High School. Jackie was Co-Owner of JC & WA Guy Excavating in Mechanicsville, MD. He served in the National Guard for 9 years from 1953 to 1961. Jackie was a lifetime member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department from April 7, 1951 to present. He was the Assistant Chief from 1961 to 1964. In addition, he was a Charter Member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad. Jackie’s interest included raising birds, camping, gardening, NASCAR, racing at Potomac Speedway, and watching the Washington Capital Hockey team. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, giving hugs, and spending time with family.

All Funeral Services will be private at this time. Serving as pallbearers will be Jenny Connelly, Steven Guy, Dylan Guy, Bryan Tinnerman, Richard Lacey, and Hannah Guy-Withers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Amy Copsey, Jacob Guy, Tommy Tinnerman, Sherry Lawyer, and Samantha Guy.

Contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Vol. Fire Department P.O. Box 37 Mechanicsville, MD 20659, Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 15 Mechanicsville, MD 20659 and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 28297 Old Village Road Mechanicsville, MD 20659.