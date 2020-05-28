One Firefighter Injured, One Dog Rescued After 2-Alarm Apartment Fire in Prince George’s County

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at approximately 4:10 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Ave in District Heights, for an apartment fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 3-story garden-style apartment building with fire showing from a third floor apartment with extensions into the attic space.

Firefighters requested a second alarm as a precaution. Firefighters located an active fire in a bedroom of the apartment on the third floor, and during a primary search, firefighters found one dog in the apartment.

Personnel provided oxygen and were able to revive the dog. No civilian injuries were reported.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with burns.

The damage is estimated to be at $75,000. The cause is undetermined and is currently under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting three displaced residents.

