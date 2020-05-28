The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Identity of Theft and Fraud Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft and fraud investigation. On Friday, May 15, 2020 at 9:04 am, the suspect used the victim’s credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at the California Walmart store

The victim’s wallet was stolen from a parked car at the 45400 block of Buttercup Lane in Great Mills the night before.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Tyler Westphal at 301-475-4200, ext. 78017 or email tyler.westphal@stmarysmd.com. Case # 32564-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

