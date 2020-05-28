As of Thursday, May 28, 2020, Maryland reports 49,709 COVID-19 cases and 2,307 deaths. An increase of 1,286 cases and 37 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 225,149, an increase of 11,517.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 49,709
Number of persons tested negative : 225,149
Total testing volume : 316,797
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,307
Number of probable deaths : 121
Currently hospitalized : 1,334
Acute care : 823
Intensive care : 511
Ever hospitalized : 8,392
Released from isolation : 3,468
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|178
|(15)
|Anne Arundel
|3,556
|(154)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,203
|(232)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|5,678
|(308)
|15*
|Calvert
|320
|(16)
|1*
|Caroline
|245
|Carroll
|840
|(82)
|3*
|Cecil
|356
|(22)
|Charles
|1,027
|(71)
|1*
|Dorchester
|136
|(3)
|Frederick
|1,824
|(97)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|827
|(46)
|3*
|Howard
|1,815
|(52)
|4*
|Kent
|165
|(15)
|Montgomery
|10,752
|(542)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|14,508
|(506)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|152
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|417
|(19)
|Somerset
|73
|(2)
|Talbot
|87
|(1)
|Washington
|423
|(12)
|Wicomico
|919
|(27)
|Worcester
|198
|(10)
|1*
|Data not available
|(63)
|6*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,182
|10-19
|2,119
|(1)
|20-29
|6,815
|(13)
|1*
|30-39
|9,214
|(29)
|4*
|40-49
|8,989
|(66)
|3*
|50-59
|8,176
|(155)
|11*
|60-69
|5,867
|(362)
|11*
|70-79
|3,780
|(573)
|16*
|80+
|3,567
|(1,046)
|69*
|Data not available
|(62)
|6*
|Female
|25,849
|(1,137)
|66*
|Male
|23,860
|(1,170)
|55*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|14,473
|(952)
|38*
|Asian (NH)
|938
|(88)
|6*
|White (NH)
|9,762
|(960)
|61*
|Hispanic
|12,422
|(208)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,458
|(29)
|Data not available
|9,656
|(70)
|9*