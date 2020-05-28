As of Thursday, May 28, 2020, Maryland reports 49,709 COVID-19 cases and 2,307 deaths. An increase of 1,286 cases and 37 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 225,149, an increase of 11,517.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 49,709

Number of persons tested negative : 225,149

Total testing volume : 316,797

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,307

Number of probable deaths : 121

Currently hospitalized : 1,334

Acute care : 823

Intensive care : 511

Ever hospitalized : 8,392

Released from isolation : 3,468

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 178 (15) Anne Arundel 3,556 (154) 9* Baltimore City 5,203 (232) 8* Baltimore County 5,678 (308) 15* Calvert 320 (16) 1* Caroline 245 Carroll 840 (82) 3* Cecil 356 (22) Charles 1,027 (71) 1* Dorchester 136 (3) Frederick 1,824 (97) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 827 (46) 3* Howard 1,815 (52) 4* Kent 165 (15) Montgomery 10,752 (542) 39* Prince George’s 14,508 (506) 24* Queen Anne’s 152 (12) St. Mary’s 417 (19) Somerset 73 (2) Talbot 87 (1) Washington 423 (12) Wicomico 919 (27) Worcester 198 (10) 1* Data not available (63) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,182 10-19 2,119 (1) 20-29 6,815 (13) 1* 30-39 9,214 (29) 4* 40-49 8,989 (66) 3* 50-59 8,176 (155) 11* 60-69 5,867 (362) 11* 70-79 3,780 (573) 16* 80+ 3,567 (1,046) 69* Data not available (62) 6* Female 25,849 (1,137) 66* Male 23,860 (1,170) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 14,473 (952) 38* Asian (NH) 938 (88) 6* White (NH) 9,762 (960) 61* Hispanic 12,422 (208) 7* Other (NH) 2,458 (29) Data not available 9,656 (70) 9*