Maryland Reports 49,709 COVID-19 Cases and 2,307 Deaths, An Increase of 1,286 Cases and 37 Deaths

May 28, 2020

As of Thursday, May 28, 2020, Maryland reports 49,709 COVID-19 cases and 2,307 deaths. An increase of 1,286 cases and 37 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 225,149, an increase of 11,517.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 49,709
Number of persons tested negative : 225,149
Total testing volume : 316,797
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,307
Number of probable deaths : 121
Currently hospitalized : 1,334
Acute care : 823
Intensive care : 511
Ever hospitalized : 8,392
Released from isolation : 3,468

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 178 (15)
Anne Arundel 3,556 (154) 9*
Baltimore City 5,203 (232) 8*
Baltimore County 5,678 (308) 15*
Calvert 320 (16) 1*
Caroline 245
Carroll 840 (82) 3*
Cecil 356 (22)
Charles 1,027 (71) 1*
Dorchester 136 (3)
Frederick 1,824 (97) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 827 (46) 3*
Howard 1,815 (52) 4*
Kent 165 (15)
Montgomery 10,752 (542) 39*
Prince George’s 14,508 (506) 24*
Queen Anne’s 152 (12)
St. Mary’s 417 (19)
Somerset 73 (2)
Talbot 87 (1)
Washington 423 (12)
Wicomico 919 (27)
Worcester 198 (10) 1*
Data not available (63) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,182
10-19 2,119 (1)
20-29 6,815 (13) 1*
30-39 9,214 (29) 4*
40-49 8,989 (66) 3*
50-59 8,176 (155) 11*
60-69 5,867 (362) 11*
70-79 3,780 (573) 16*
80+ 3,567 (1,046) 69*
Data not available (62) 6*
Female 25,849 (1,137) 66*
Male 23,860 (1,170) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 14,473 (952) 38*
Asian (NH) 938 (88) 6*
White (NH) 9,762 (960) 61*
Hispanic 12,422 (208) 7*
Other (NH) 2,458 (29)
Data not available 9,656 (70) 9*



