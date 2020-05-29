Maryland Reports 50,988 COVID-19 Cases and 2,348 Deaths, An Increase of 1,279 Cases and 41 Deaths

May 29, 2020

As of Friday, May 29, 2020, Maryland reports 50,988 COVID-19 cases and 2,348 deaths. An increase of 1,279 cases and 41 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 233,530, an increase of 11,517.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 50,988
Number of persons tested negative : 233,530
Total testing volume : 328,516
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,348
Number of probable deaths : 118
Currently hospitalized : 1,296
Acute care : 789
Intensive care : 507
Ever hospitalized : 8,479
Released from isolation : 3,571

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 177 (16)
Anne Arundel 3,643 (158) 9*
Baltimore City 5,426 (240) 8*
Baltimore County 5,819 (320) 16*
Calvert 329 (16) 1*
Caroline 248
Carroll 861 (83) 2*
Cecil 364 (22)
Charles 1,056 (71) 1*
Dorchester 140 (3)
Frederick 1,856 (98) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 854 (46) 3*
Howard 1,868 (54) 4*
Kent 167 (17)
Montgomery 11,035 (555) 40*
Prince George’s 14,773 (506) 24*
Queen Anne’s 160 (12)
St. Mary’s 460 (20)
Somerset 73 (2)
Talbot 91 (1)
Washington 441 (13)
Wicomico 931 (30)
Worcester 206 (12) 1*
Data not available (53) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,224
10-19 2,191 (1)
20-29 7,033 (12) 1*
30-39 9,460 (29) 4*
40-49 9,212 (68) 3*
50-59 8,354 (160) 10*
60-69 5,996 (374) 12*
70-79 3,877 (581) 17*
80+ 3,641 (1,070) 69*
Data not available (53) 2*
Female 26,527 (1,156) 65*
Male 24,461 (1,192) 53*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 14,613 (972) 40*
Asian (NH) 948 (89) 6*
White (NH) 9,869 (982) 61*
Hispanic 12,610 (215) 7*
Other (NH) 2,478 (30)
Data not available 10,470 (60) 4*

