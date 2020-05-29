As of Friday, May 29, 2020, Maryland reports 50,988 COVID-19 cases and 2,348 deaths. An increase of 1,279 cases and 41 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 233,530, an increase of 11,517.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 50,988

Number of persons tested negative : 233,530

Total testing volume : 328,516

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,348

Number of probable deaths : 118

Currently hospitalized : 1,296

Acute care : 789

Intensive care : 507

Ever hospitalized : 8,479

Released from isolation : 3,571

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 177 (16) Anne Arundel 3,643 (158) 9* Baltimore City 5,426 (240) 8* Baltimore County 5,819 (320) 16* Calvert 329 (16) 1* Caroline 248 Carroll 861 (83) 2* Cecil 364 (22) Charles 1,056 (71) 1* Dorchester 140 (3) Frederick 1,856 (98) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 854 (46) 3* Howard 1,868 (54) 4* Kent 167 (17) Montgomery 11,035 (555) 40* Prince George’s 14,773 (506) 24* Queen Anne’s 160 (12) St. Mary’s 460 (20) Somerset 73 (2) Talbot 91 (1) Washington 441 (13) Wicomico 931 (30) Worcester 206 (12) 1* Data not available (53) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,224 10-19 2,191 (1) 20-29 7,033 (12) 1* 30-39 9,460 (29) 4* 40-49 9,212 (68) 3* 50-59 8,354 (160) 10* 60-69 5,996 (374) 12* 70-79 3,877 (581) 17* 80+ 3,641 (1,070) 69* Data not available (53) 2* Female 26,527 (1,156) 65* Male 24,461 (1,192) 53*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 14,613 (972) 40* Asian (NH) 948 (89) 6* White (NH) 9,869 (982) 61* Hispanic 12,610 (215) 7* Other (NH) 2,478 (30) Data not available 10,470 (60) 4*