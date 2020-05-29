As of Friday, May 29, 2020, Maryland reports 50,988 COVID-19 cases and 2,348 deaths. An increase of 1,279 cases and 41 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 233,530, an increase of 11,517.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 50,988
Number of persons tested negative : 233,530
Total testing volume : 328,516
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,348
Number of probable deaths : 118
Currently hospitalized : 1,296
Acute care : 789
Intensive care : 507
Ever hospitalized : 8,479
Released from isolation : 3,571
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|177
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|3,643
|(158)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,426
|(240)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|5,819
|(320)
|16*
|Calvert
|329
|(16)
|1*
|Caroline
|248
|Carroll
|861
|(83)
|2*
|Cecil
|364
|(22)
|Charles
|1,056
|(71)
|1*
|Dorchester
|140
|(3)
|Frederick
|1,856
|(98)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|854
|(46)
|3*
|Howard
|1,868
|(54)
|4*
|Kent
|167
|(17)
|Montgomery
|11,035
|(555)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|14,773
|(506)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|160
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|460
|(20)
|Somerset
|73
|(2)
|Talbot
|91
|(1)
|Washington
|441
|(13)
|Wicomico
|931
|(30)
|Worcester
|206
|(12)
|1*
|Data not available
|(53)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,224
|10-19
|2,191
|(1)
|20-29
|7,033
|(12)
|1*
|30-39
|9,460
|(29)
|4*
|40-49
|9,212
|(68)
|3*
|50-59
|8,354
|(160)
|10*
|60-69
|5,996
|(374)
|12*
|70-79
|3,877
|(581)
|17*
|80+
|3,641
|(1,070)
|69*
|Data not available
|(53)
|2*
|Female
|26,527
|(1,156)
|65*
|Male
|24,461
|(1,192)
|53*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|14,613
|(972)
|40*
|Asian (NH)
|948
|(89)
|6*
|White (NH)
|9,869
|(982)
|61*
|Hispanic
|12,610
|(215)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,478
|(30)
|Data not available
|10,470
|(60)
|4*